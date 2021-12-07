Ben Close left Portsmouth in the summer to join fellow League One outfit, Doncaster Rovers – so how’s the midfielder faring at his new home in DN4?

Once labelled the ‘Pompey Xavi’ the homegrown Pompey fan garnered much affection from the Fratton faithful. His first professional club, Close broke through the academy ranks in 2014, making his club and league debuts in the same September week of that year – 138 appearances and 14 goals across leagues One & Two would follow.

Close missed the entirety of the League Two title success in 2016-17, moving across the M27 to non-league Eastleigh. His day in the sun arrived in the 2018-19 season, when he started in the EFL Trophy Final victory over Sunderland – a game attended by over 85,000 people, a record for the competition.

Following the expiration of his contract in June of this year, Close had to look for a new permanent home for the first time. Moving 228 miles north, he joined a new-look Rovers side that had endured a long off-season, with the departure of prized such as assets Reece James, Brad Halliday, and the retirement of Donny and EFL legend, James Coppinger.

For Close and co., the new campaign has yielded nothing but pain as it approaches the halfway mark. Both poor and skinny recruitment overall sees them sitting 23rd in the division. Beginning the new season with an injury crisis, several academy players were brought in to fill the void left in the starting eleven, particularly in the forward line of their oft-used 4-3-3. Scoring issues have persisted, 11 goals represents the lowest return in the division.

Typically part of a three-man central midfield unit, Close has to date two assists, yet to find the back of the net himself. Outside of a hamstring injury that sidelined him for five games, the former Blue has started every game bar one, a mainstay in the struggling side. Six points from safety, the task of survival is not monumental – but Close and Rovers will need to find another gear to escape the drop.