Hull City are expecting to be busy in the January transfer window, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Hull City’s prospective new owner, Acun Ilicali, is eager to bolster their squad this winter once the takeover goes through.

The Tigers have been in fine form over recent weeks and have won their last four games in a row in the league.

However, Ilicali wants to inject some more quality into the ranks to ensure that they stay up this season.

In-form

Hull are currently 19th in the Championship after a tough start to life after promotion from League One.

They are now five points above the relegation zone now though and will be in the hunt for a fifth straight win against Reading this weekend.

Ilicali’s takeover is expected to be completed ahead of Christmas and he has a big decision to make regarding the future of manager Grant McCann.

Exciting times

Hull fans are getting excited on social media about the prospect of having new owners.

The Allams have been in charge of the club since 2010 but relationships between them and the supporters have turned sour over recent times.

Ilicali has plans to add some signings into the squad in January to help the Tigers’ push for safety this season.

It is yet to be known exactly when the first game under his ownership will be.