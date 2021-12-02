QPR striker Macauley Bonne has flourished on loan at Ipswich Town this season, scoring 11 goals in his 19 League One appearances.

Bonne, 26, joined QPR from Charlton Athletic ahead of the last season. But the striker managed just three goals in his 34 league appearances for the R’s, and was loaned out ahead of this campaign.

Since, Bonne has rediscovered his scoring touch with 11 goals in his 19 league appearances for the Tractor Boys. But there’s been a lot of talk about his future at the club – here we break down Bonne’s current situation at Portman Road…

What is QPR’s stance on recalling Bonne?

QPR boss Mark Warburton has recently spoken out about Bonne – it came after Bonne had his say on his current situation at Ipswich Town.

Warburton told West London Sport:

“Macauley is our player. It’s as simple as that. He’s gone out on loan to play games and get experience.

“Right now we’ve had some injuries to our strikers. If it’s the right thing to call Macauley back then absolutely we will do. If it’s not the right time then we won’t.”

What has Bonne said about his future?

Before Warburton spoke out, Bonne spoke openly about his desire to remain at Ipswich Town for the entirity of his loan deal.

He told East Anglian Daily Times:

“At the minute I can’t really say a lot but I’ll say it straight – I don’t want them to recall me. I don’t want to go back and be third or fourth choice, coming on for a few minutes when I’m thriving here.

“I found my goal trail, I’ve found my half a yard again. I was sitting on the bench, gaining weight eating Jaffa Cakes (at QPR) and I can’t do that.”

Have Ipswich Town hinted at a permanent move?

Given that Bonne is playing in his hometown and playing with confidence, a permanent move seems like it’d be the best option for him.

Ipswich boss Paul Cook has previously spoken out about the possibility of making Bonne’s stay at Portman Road permanent – he told TWTD earlier in the campaign:

“Macauley, obviously as everyone knows, is such a big Ipswich Town fan and to be scoring those goals in front of your own supporters must have a value that no money brings.

“It must be something for his family and himself, it must be amazing. All I’d say is long may it continue and it will continue for as long as he’s here, and how long that is, we will wait and see.”

For Bonne then, what the next few weeks and months might hold is anyone’s guess. He’s really found his footing in League One and QPR will surely be looking at him going into next season, or even the second half of this season.

Warburton has had a few injuries to contend with of late, especially so in the attacking department, and so recalling Bonne remains a solid option for them.

It’s certainly a tricky one for the R’s to navigate – up next for them is a home game v Stoke City next week.