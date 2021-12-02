Leyton Orient are planning to loan out Sam Sargeant, as per a report by the Newham Recorder.

Leyton Orient are looking to find him a new temporary home.

Sargeant, 24, is currently down the pecking order with the League Two side.

Lawrence Vigouroux and Rhys Byrne are currently ahead of him.

‘The plan’…

Leyton Orient boss, Kenny Jackett, has said:

“For Sam we’ve tried to get him loans where we can and work with the other two, that’s been the plan so far. He has had 10 games with Barnet so far and we’re looking for other avenues.

“He has been number two here for quite a while and he’s 24-years-old now.”

Career to date

Sargeant has been on the books of the O’s for his whole career to date but hasn’t managed to nail down the number one spot just yet.

The Londoner was handed his first-team debut in May 2016 in a league future against Yeovil Town.

He has since gone on to make 43 appearances in all competitions.

Loan spells

The stopper had early loan spells away from Brisbane Road at non-league duo Leatherhead and Margate.

He then had a stint at Barnet earlier this season and made 10 appearances for the National League side before heading back to his parent club.

Sargeant is finding opportunities hard to come by again and the O’s are looking to fix up another move for him this winter.