Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has expressed a need for his side to turn their poor form around.

Posh sit 22nd in the Championship table, four points off safety thanks to Reading’s recent points deduction. The Cambridgeshire side are winless in their last six games, losing four including two away defeats at the hands of Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers.

They picked up a point in their last game at home to fellow strugglers Barnsley, a disappointing result considering the urgent need for three points on the board.

Posh travel north this Saturday to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, in a game where their abysmal away form needs to start being overturned. They’ll be backed by a sold out away end, with 2,000 fans making the journey.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Ferguson said: “I know it’s an obvious thing to say given our position, but December is a big month for us.

“We have to turn our form around quickly. We can’t afford to fall any further behind.

“Forest away is tough obviously, but it’s a game we need to win and having 2,000 of our fans in the ground can only help. It should be a great atmosphere and hopefully we can raise our game.”

Posh go into the match with the worst away record in the second tier. They have picked up just one win from ten outings, and have registered a goal difference of negative 23 in that time.

Their opponents swapped managers back in September, replacing a flailing Chris Hughton with former Swansea manager Steve Cooper. Forest currently sit 16th in the table, having drawn their last three games.

Ferguson continued: “Forest have drawn a lot of games lately, but they have some exceptional players and a very good manager in Steve Cooper.

“I know him well as he was a youth team coach at Wrexham when I was there and he’s had a good managerial career so far, but we have to believe we can go there and get three points.

“If we do that it would set us up well for the rest of the month.

“Often one good result kick starts a season and that’s what we are looking to do. We can’t worry about what other teams are doing.”

Posh are now four points from safety in the Championship. Below them lie Derby County after their total of 21 points deduction and Barnsley too.

Their upcoming trip to the City Ground will be a hugely tough one – Forest will be expecting a win, but Posh have the players to do Forest some damage, though it remains a question of whether they can keep the Reds out.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.