Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has had his say on the current crop of goalkeepers at his disposal, in an interview with Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough have played three games under the new boss but are yet to keep a clean sheet. Wilder’s first three fixtures resulted in a 1-1 draw with Millwall, a 2-1 loss to Preston and then a 2-1 win over Huddersfield.

Luke Daniels has deputised in goal in each of those games, but there is a stat which does prove worrying for the current first-choice.

Millwall scored from their only shot on target, Preston scored with their only two shots on target, and despite Huddersfield having just one shot on target but not scoring from it, their consolation goal at the weekend came courtesy of a Daniels own goal.

Pushing Daniels for the number one spot are Joe Lumley and Dejan Stojanovic.

Whilst Wilder may have an eye on the two players that are impressing out on loan in Sol Brynn and Zach Hemming, who are plying their trade with Queen of the South and Kilmarnock respectively.

When asked about the current goalkeepers at the club and what he wants from them, the Boro boss spoke candidly and openly.

“I’d like a goalkeeper that keeps the ball out of the back of the net! It’s pretty simple.

“At the weekend, Luke didn’t really have a lot to do. It’s open.”

Wilder went on to say that although in the future he may look to the transfer window, right now it is up to the likes of Daniels, Lumley, and Stojanovic to impress him.

“I’d like two really good goalkeepers, and I’d like the best I can possibly get.

“When people talk about money and wanting to get the best goalkeeper, I want the best goalkeeper I can get, so it’s over to those guys now to show me what they can do.

“It’s an opportunity for them to establish themselves. Luke has come in off a result at West Brom and a result against Millwall. He’s in possession at the moment, but if I don’t feel it’s right, or if we talk about it and feel we need to make a change, then there’s two behind him battling it out who want to play.”

Middlesbrough take on Swansea City at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon where Daniels will be hoping to continue between the sticks. Although, as Wilder states, it is open, and it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see Lumley and Stojanovic given the shirt this weekend.