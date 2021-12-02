Millwall are keen on Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, according to a report by Football.London.

The Championship side is the latest to join the race for the Premier League youngster.

Balogun, 20, is a man in-demand going into the January transfer window, with Middlesbrough also in the frame.

Arsenal have a decision to make as to whether to loan him out to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Not getting games

Balogun has risen up through the youth ranks of the London giants and has played nine times for their senior side so far in his career, scoring twice.

However, he has struggled for game time over recent times.

Championship interest

Millwall and Swansea are believed to be keen now but will have to join some league rivals in the queue.

The Sun on Sunday (28.11.21, pg. 58) reported that Bournemouth are also interested as Scott Parker looks to bolster his attacking options.

What now?

The chase for Balogun this winter is heating up nicely and Arsenal have a big choice to make.

Millwall are pushing for a place in the Play-Offs and he wouldn’t have to move far if he joined the London club.

However, the likes of Swansea, Middlesbrough and Bournemouth are all attractive propositions and have promotion aspirations.

Balogun is under contract with the Gunners until 2025 and will be eager to prove his worth.