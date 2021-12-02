Middlesbrough, Bournemouth and Swansea City have all been credited with interest in Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun of late, but the Championship trio now face competition from abroad, according to The Evening Standard.

Middlesbrough are said to be the frontrunners in the race to sign Balogun on a short-term loan deal, although Bournemouth and Swansea aren’t far behind.

The Arsenal striker is said to have outgrown the academy system and playing at youth level and now the Gunners are considering allowing the 20-year-old to leave on loan in January.

The three Championship sides are looking to bolster their attacking ranks in the transfer window and Balogun is a player on each of their shortlists.

But the report from The Evening Standard does state that there is now interest from abroad, with Arsenal’s technical team, including loan manager Ben Knapper, assessing all options ahead of making a decision on the player’s immediate footballing future.

One such club named was French Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne, although there may be other sides keen.

Balogun was a target for Sheffield United last summer when the Blades were managed by current Boro boss Chris Wilder. He is now looking at the player again, this time for his new club.

The news comes at the same time as former Championship loanee Eddie Nketiah has rejected a contract at the Emirates. Although his most likely destination looks to be the German Bundesliga, rather than dropping down to the second tier again, just as he did during his stint with Leeds United in 2019.