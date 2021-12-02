Mansfield Town plan to offer John-Joe O’Toole a longer deal.

Mansfield Town are poised to start the process this week, as per a report by the Mansfield Chad.

O’Toole, 33, has been a hit since joining the Stags on a free transfer in October.

He has helped them hit a bit of form and rise up the League Two table.

‘This week’…

However, the veteran only penned a short-term deal at Field Mill and is due to see his current contract expire in January.

Mansfield boss, Nigel Clough, has said:

“I am probably going to have a chat with David Sharpe (club CEO) this week about it.

“Obviously John-Joe has another four weeks or so left, but he has slotted in and done very well indeed. We’ve seen his versatility. He played in midfield against Newcastle, he’s played in the middle of a three and he’s played at centre half in a two.

“Considering he hadn’t played in a few months I think his fitness levels have been a credit to him.”

October switch

O’Toole left Burton Albion at the end of last season after spending the past two years with the League One side.

Clough knew him from his time with the Brewers and decided to make a move for him as the experienced defender/midfielder waited patiently on his next move.

Other spells

O’Toole has also played for likes of Watford, Sheffield United, Colchester United, Bristol Rovers, Southend United and Northampton Town in the past.

He is vastly experienced player in the Football League and has racked up over 450 appearances in his career.