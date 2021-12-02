Ben Davies joined Sheffield United on loan from Liverpool ahead of this season, after the defender secured a surprise move from Preston North End at the start of the year.

Davies, 26, has played 13 times in the Championship for Sheffield United this season.

The Englishman has dropped back down to the second tier after failing to make his Liverpool debut, and he’s so far put in some impressive performances in the Blades defence.

But with some surprise links to West Ham emerging, Davies could well be on the move again – here we break down the defender’s current transfer situation at Sheffield United…

What is West Ham’s stance on Davies?

West Ham have reportedly ‘drawn up a list’ of potential defensive signings in January, with Davies being one of those.

The Sun revealed late last moth that the Hammers are looking at the Liverpool man, and that his Sheffield United loan deal could be halted if Liverpool receive a ‘better offer’ to either loan him out again, or sell him.

What is Sheffield United’s stance on a permanent signing of Davies?

It’s previously been suggested that Sheffield United aren’t interested in a permanent capture.

A report from The Star last month revealed that Davies is set to return to Liverpool once his loan deal expires at the end of the season, suggesting that the Blades aren’t considering a permanent move.

But that was when Slavisa Jokanovic was at the helm – the Blades’ stance on that could change with Paul Heckingbottom now in charge.

What could January hold for Davies?

It’s anyone’s guess really – West Ham would of course be an attractive move for Davies in January but it seems like David Moyes’ side prefer other defensive options ahead of Davies.

As for Sheffield United, they have several defenders in their ranks and whilst Davies is a key one, he could likely be replaced with other names already at the club.