Swindon Town goalkeeper Lewis Ward has signed a contract extension with the club.

The former-Exeter City shot-stopper only arrived at the County Ground this summer, following a successful trial period during pre-season. He has made seven appearances so for the Robins, keeping a duo of clean sheets in the process.

It is thought that new deals being offered to Swindon players are no longer than a year, due to the club remaining under a transfer embargo. This would mean Ward’s current deal would keep him in Wiltshire until July 2023.

Ben Chorley, the club’s director of football, issued a statement regarding the deal on Town’s website.

He said: “Wardy is a pleasure to have around the squad, he shows a fantastic willingness to make the team and the club better, and he’s exactly the type of character the squad needs.

“He is part of a very strong goalkeeping unit that works tirelessly with Steve Mildenhall.

“We’re very happy to have Wardy in board for the journey going forward.”

Ward has been battling for the number one spot with Jojo Wollacott throughout the campaign so far, and has remained on the bench for Swindon’s last five league games.

The Englishman has appeared for multiple clubs in the Football League during his career so far. It began with Reading, where he’d made his name through the youth ranks before being sent out on multiple loans to the likes of Aldershot, Northampton and Forest Green Rovers.

Ward signed permanently for Exeter in 2019, and spent two years in Devon with varying degrees of success. The goalkeeper signed for the Robins following the expiry of his contract, and kept a clean sheet on his debut against Forest Green courtesy of a saved penalty.

Speaking on the club’s website, he said: “I’m very happy.

“The summer was very difficult for everyone involved, whether it was players remaining at the club from last season or new players coming in.

“Initially it was a difficult time, but now I’m delighted to be part of the club and hopefully stay here for longer.

“The club is going in a very promising direction and I want to build and grow with the club and make Swindon Town a home for me.

“I want to stay here for a number of years and really cement my place.”