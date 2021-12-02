Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass says they are ‘trying’ to keep hold of Championship-linked Ryan Hedges.

Aberdeen are facing a battle to keep hold of the winger with the January transfer window on the horizon.

Blackburn and Middlesbrough are reportedly interested in signing him, whilst Cardiff City have also been mentioned, as per the Daily Record.

Hedges, 26, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent next summer (June 2022).

‘You can’t take a horse to water’….

Aberdeen risk losing him for nothing if they don’t cash in on him this winter, unless they can agree terms with him on an extension.

Hedges scored for the Dons last night against Livingston and when asked when asked about the latest on his transfer situation, Glass said, as per the Daily Record:

“We’re trying, you can take a horse to water. He was good but disappointed he didn’t get two or three goals tonight. He was in good positions and if you take the goalkeeper out the net would be bursting.”

Big player

Hedges joined Aberdeen in 2019 and has since been a key player for the Scottish Premiership side.

He has made 79 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with 16 goals and 15 assists.

Other spells

The wide man has also played for the likes of Everton, Flint Town, Swansea City, Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Yeovil Town and Barnsley in the past.

Blackburn, Middlesbrough and Cardiff have been linked recently and it will be interesting to see if Hedges makes the move back down to England this winter.

Aberdeen are still trying to strike a deal with him but face competition from elsewhere.

