Swansea City want to keep hold of Ben Hamer for another season.

Swansea City are keen to exercise the one-year extension option they have in his contract, as per a report by Wales Online.

The 34-year-old has made 16 appearances in all competitions in this campaign.

The Swans are understood to be interested in a move for MK Dons goalkeeper Andy Fisher in January but Russell Martin sees Hamer as strong competition for the number one spot.

Story so far

Swansea swooped to sign the experienced ‘keeper in January this year and he has since proven to be a useful player for the Championship outfit.

Prior to his move to Wales, he had spent three years on the books at Huddersfield Town.

Career to date

Hamer started his career at Reading and went on to make five first-team appearances for the Royals, as well as having loan spells away at Crawley Town, Brentford and Exeter City.

He then embarked on permanent spells at Charlton Athletic and Leicester City.

What now?

The Somerset-born stopper seems to have found himself a home at Swansea and they want to extend his stay.

Hamer provides them with a decent alternative option if they do indeed make a move for Fisher this winter.

Next up for the Swans is a tricky trip to Middlesbrough this weekend to face Chris Wilder’s side at the Riverside.