Karl Robinson is optimistic that Oxford United will keep hold of Herbie Kane after January.

The 23-year-old’s loan deal expires at the end of the current season, but his contract allows him to be recalled by Barnsley during the January window.

United currently sit eighth in the League One table. Their recent form, in which they have picked up six wins from eight games, has been largely down to Kane returning to full match sharpness.

Robinson’s comments

Speaking to the Oxford Mail, Robinson said: “He’s a top player, it’s a necessity Herbie Kane stays here.

“I can’t speak too much of him.

“I don’t foresee why he won’t be here. We’ve had a meeting and everything seems positive.

“They (Barnsley) have got to do what they’ve got to do, but we’re very confident he’ll be here moving forward from January.”

The U’s manager stated that Kane ‘holds the key’ to his side achieving promotion earlier this season.

Kane’s recent seasons

The midfielder arrived at the Kassam Stadium in the summer on a one-year loan deal from Barnsley.

Kane made the move from Liverpool to Barnsley last October, in a deal reportedly worth £1.25million. This followed a duo of successful loans out to Grant McCann’s Doncaster and Hull sides.

He was a regular off the bench for Valérien Ismaël’s play-off achieving side last season, and made 27 appearances across all competitions without registering a goal contribution.

Kane endured a frustrating end to the campaign due to a knee injury sustained at the end of March in training.

The 23-year old has made 11 starts for Oxford so far this season, mostly alongside midfielder Cameron Brannagan. The pair previously played with each other in various Liverpool youth levels.

Kane’s parent club could be swayed into recalling him due to their unfortunate league position. The Tykes sit 23rd in the Championship, propped up solely by Derby County, who have endured multiple points deductions.