Charlton Athletic caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson is hoping for a positive outcome regarding his managerial discussions soon, as per a report by London News Online.

The former midfielder has been in caretaker charge since the Addicks parted company with Nigel Adkins.

Jackson has inspired the London club to rise up out of the relegation zone and up the League One table.

He will feel he has done enough to earn the full-time job but is still waiting to see whether he will get it.



‘All good’…

Charlton’s owner, Thomas Sandgaard, remains in the country and has been patient as he decides on Adkins’ permanent replacement.

Speaking after the 2-1 win over Aston Villa Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night, Jackson says he remains in talks with the Addicks’ chief but is hoping for a swift resolution to the situation:

“Just the same as before, really. Obviously he’s here, he’s still here so we’re seeing a lot of each other.

“We’re having a lot of discussions. They’re all good. We’re spending some time together. Hopefully we can get a positive outcome soon.”

One loss

Charlton have lost just once in the league under Jackson so far.

Next up is a trip to Gateshead in the FA Cup tomorrow night with a place in the third round up for grabs.



When will a decision be made?

Time will tell when Sandgaard makes his final decision but for now Jackson will continue to look to pick up positive results.

He has been in caretaker charge since 21st October.