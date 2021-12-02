Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison is on the radar of Everton, Brighton and Hove Albion, Liverpool and West Ham United, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

The youngster is currently on loan at League One side Burton Albion and is also being watched by German giants Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

TEAMtalk suggests that the attacker is preparing to leave the Brewers in January to head back to Sheffield United.

Jebbison, 18, is attracting plenty of interest from elsewhere and the Blades could face a battle to keep hold of him.

Done well on loan

He was given the green light to leave Bramall Lane on loan in the summer and has since been a hit with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side.

The teenager has scored four goals in 12 league games this term and is getting plenty of first-team football under his belt.

What next?

Sheffield United’s new boss Paul Heckingbottom will know all about Jebbison from managing him for the Under-23s so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him head back to Yorkshire next month.

Career to date

Jebbison was born in Canada and signed for Sheffield United in 2017.

He has since been a key man for the Blades’ youth sides and also had a loan spell at Chorley last year to get his first taste of senior football.

The forward then made four appearances for Sheffield United in the Premier League last season and scored against Everton.