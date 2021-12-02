Hartlepool United are making plans for the January transfer window.

Hartlepool United are open to bringing in some reinforcements this winter.

The Pools have appointed Graeme Lee as their new permanent boss and have finally found their replacement for Dave Challinor.

They were patient as they waited for the right candidate but can now prepare for life under their new manager.

Familiar face

Lee, 43, has left his role as manager of Middlesbrough Under-23s to join the League Two side.

He started his playing career at Hartlepool and went on to make over 200 appearances for them in all competitions.

The former defender also had spells at Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Notts County before hanging up his boots.

‘Planning and prepping’…

Lee is assessing the squad he has inherited now and is making plans for January. He has told Hartlepool’s YouTube channel:

“We’ve got a month now to assess the squad, what we might need and what we’re looking at. That’s our next two/three weeks of planning and prepping so we’re ready for January for what we need to do.”

Boro spell

Lee got his first taste of coaching as player assistant at Darlington before retiring.

He has spent the past 10 years with Middlesbrough in various different roles but has now cut ties with the Championship side for a new chapter.

First game

Hartlepool are in FA Cup action this weekend and face a trip to the LNER Stadium to play Lincoln City.

They then take on Rochdale at home in the league next Wednesday.