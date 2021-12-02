Newport County have several exciting players on loan this season, from clubs right up the top of the Football League Pyramid.

This season, Newport Count have players on loan from Swansea City, Aston Villa, Fulham and Liverpool.

But the Welsh club have suffered in the past from mid-season recalls. Last time round, Swindon Town recalled Scott Twine and Swansea City recalled Brandon Cooper, leaving the Exiles low on numbers at a crucial point in the campaign.

Speaking to the South Wales Argus, Newport County’s sporting director Darren Kelly gave the lowdown on his loan player and the contact between his club and their parent clubs.

“We have some fantastic loan players in the building at the minute.

“I speak to the loan managers very regularly, I give them an update on things. James will build relationships as well and through that you build trust.

“Because of how well the young lads are doing, they are actually offering us other players.”

This time round, Swansea City’s Ollie Cooper and Aston Villa’s Finn Azaz have proved influential players for Newport – Cooper has featured 14 times in League Two so far this season and already has six assists to his name, whilst Azaz has featured 16 times in the league, scoring once and assisting two and proving to be another key player.

Speaking to South Wales Argus on his loan players, Newport boss James Rowberry said:

“We have to remember they are young. They are not the finished article and we are fortunate that Swansea and Aston Villa have sent them to us for me and the staff to develop them.

“They are not the finished article and supporters need to be aware of that because they young, developing and have great futures in the game. They are talented and we will work with them.”

Loaning players in can be a great way for clubs lower down the Football League to make it into the upper echelons, and do so on a budget.

For Newport, they continue to prove an attractive dedication for these top clubs to send their youngsters in a bid to gain first-team experience – as we as Cooper and Azaz, Newport also have Timmy Abraham on loan from Fulham and Jake Cain on loan from Liverpool.

But loaning players consistently can also prove a detriment – Newport could quickly find themselves reliant on loan players, failing to focus on producing or purchasing their own.

It’s a tricky game, but one that can reap plenty of rewards.

Up next for the Exiles is a home game v Sutton United next week.