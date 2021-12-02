Alan Nixon says that Fulham are ‘more keen’ on signing Angers’ Angelo Fulgini, after it was revealed that Burnley have now joined the race to sign the midfielder.

Fulham have been linked with an £18million move for Angers’ midfielder Fulgini.

The 25-year-old is keen to come to England and Fulham could hand him that oppurtunity in January, with the Whites looking as though they’re set to lose Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa to either Napoli or Crystal Palace.

But yesterday, reports revealed that Burnley have now shown an interest in Fulgini too.

Taking to Twitter shortly after, The Sun reporter Nixon has revealed that Fulham are in fact ‘more keen’ on signing Fulgini at this point, saying:

It’s a lot of money … and Fulham more keen … https://t.co/2iaJV7R34r — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 1, 2021

Fulgini has established himself as one of the most talented no.10s in Ligue 1.

This season he’s scored twice and assisted as many in his 15 league outings, playing a crucial part in Angers’ solid start to the campaign – they sit in 8th-place of the table after 16 games.

Fulham have plenty of attacking firepower this season but with Zambo Anguissa looking as though he won’t be playing for the club again, Marco Silva will want another midfielder in his ranks and should Fulgini arrive in January then it’ll also bolster their promotion credentials.

As for Burnley, they continue to struggle in the Premier League and whether or not Fulgini would find Turf Moor an attractive move remains to be seen.

Up next for Fulham is a home game v 2nd-place Bournemouth on Friday evening.