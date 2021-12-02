West Brom manager Valerien Ismael has suggested that he could loan out Rayhaan Tulloch in January.

Tulloch, 20, has featured just once in the Championship this season. The midfielder has been sidelined with a groin injury but remains a player who West Brom and Ismael hold in high-regards.

Speaking to Express and Star, Ismael was asked whether he could potentially loan out Tulloch in the New Year, and said:

“We will assess the situation. We will look at how the first six months have gone with the young players. Ray was a long time injured, he is the one it makes more sense to play with consistency – with the 23s, or it makes more sense to get a move. We will see.”

Tulloch is a product of the Baggies’ youth academy. He’s one of several players to have made the step up into the first-team but injury has so far kept him from fulfilling his early potential.

This season could’ve been a really big one for the Englishman. It still could be, but it’s likely that Tulloch will have to leave on loan to fulfil this season’s potential and should he be able to prove his fitness ahead of January then he could well secure that temporary exit.

For West Brom, Tulloch is a player that they need to manage well. Ismael has seen a lot of his talents youngsters either sold off or linked with some of Europe’s top clubs.

West Brom need to start trying to retain these players or boost them into the first-team earlier so that they can at least drive their transfer prices up.

Up next for the Baggies is a trip to top-six rival Coventry City this weekend.