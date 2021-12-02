Fulham have had enquiries from several of Europe’s top clubs for Aleksandar Mitrovic, but the London club are insistent that the Serb is not for sale, reports TEAMtalk.

Mitrovic, 27, has scored 21 goals in 19 Championship outings this season. The striker has been in fine form for both club and country and has started to attract outside interest.

Villarreal were linked last month before it was revealed that Juventus were also keen. Now though, TEAMtalk have revealed that Fiorentina, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Nice, Lille and Juve too have all made ‘enquiries’ about both a potential January and a summer move, whilst revealing Fulham’s stance on a potential sale.

They report that Fulham are ‘intent’ on keeping Mitrovic in their bid for promotion and that they will ‘not be entertaining’ any offers for Mitrovic.

Star striker

In the one Championship fixture that Mitrovic hasn’t featured in this season, Fulham failed to score. Whilst they’re a team rich in depth and quality, Mitrovic really is the star of the show this season and losing him in January would prove a huge blow to Marco Silva’s side.

But the club seem insistent on keeping the striker. He remains on a long-term contract and so, should Mitrovic’s head be turned by some of the interest shown in him then Fulham can barter for a higher price.

That seems unlikely though – Mitrovic has long loved his life in London and he looks to be as happy as he ever has playing his football for Fulham this season.

The fact that names like Juventus and Bayern Munch are showing an interest is a credit to him and the way Fulham are playing this season.

Up next for the Whites is a clash v 2nd-place Bournemouth this Friday.