Sheffield Wednesday failed to capitalise on a chance to progress in the Papa John’s Trophy last night, as they were thrashed 3-0 by Hartlepool United.

Darren Moore’s side welcomed League Two outfit Hartlepool to Hillsborough yesterday. Despite making eight changes to the team that drew to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, the Owls fielded a side that was more than capable of progressing to the next round.

But the Pools were quick out of the blocks and midfielder Mark Shelton headed home from close-range.

Jaden Brown’s catastrophic misplaced pass to Joe Wildsmith found the back of the Hartlepool net to double the away sides advantage in the 14th minute.

Moore tried to take action by bringing on Barry Bannan, Josh Windass and Jack Hunt at the start of the second half. Despite the inclusion of the first-team regulars, Hartlepool added a third through striker Will Goodwin.

It was a chance for many of Wednesday’s fringe players to impress, however it was a disastrous performance from the Owls.

One man who failed to impress yet again was former West Brom striker Saido Berahino. Fans were quick to show their frustration towards the 28-year-old’s performances, see here what they had to say on twitter:

