Nottingham Forest fans have a new hero this season in Brennan Johnson, but the youngster has been attracting plenty of unwanted interest.

Johnson, 20, has scored three goals and assisted four in his 20 Championship outings for Nottingham Forest this season.

He spent last season on loan at Lincoln City where he netted 11 goals in his 43 League One outings and he’s since returned to the City Ground as a real prospect.

But there’s plenty of Premier League clubs showing an interest in Johnson – here we break down the Welsh international’s current transfer situation at Nottingham Forest…

Who’s been linked with Johnson so far this season?

Johnson has been attracting outside interest for the best part of a year now. Last summer though, the likes of Brentford were being strongly linked.

Since, reports last month have claimed that Leeds United are looking at the youngster, with other reports linking both Crystal Palace and Everton.

Has a price tag been mentioned?

Last summer, Brentford were said to be readying a £6million bid for Johnson with Forest having been previously reported to have knocked back several offers for the attacker.

But when Football Insider revealed that Leeds had been monitoring Johnson, their report said Johnson could be available for around £10million.

What has Johnson said about his Nottingham Forest future?

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live in October, Johnson had this to say on his Premier League links:

“I’ve been really happy here so far. I’ve been here since the age of eight. Playing for Forest has always been my dream, so it’s been really nice to play for them.

“It would be nice to stay here. But at the minute, I’m just focusing on the next game, because it has been a tough start to the season – everyone knows that.

“At times, it is nice to hear [about other interest], but I was just focused on coming back to Forest in the summer.

“I didn’t have that long off because of the play-offs, so I didn’t really have much time to think about what was happening because I was back at Forest before I knew it. I think that kind of helped.”

Johnson then seems to have plenty of options going forward. He remains a very young and relatively inexperienced player, but he certainly seems to have the world at his feet after an impressive season so far with Forest.

The club meanwhile will be reluctant to lose him so early on in his career. But if the right offer comes along then it could prove hard to turn down.