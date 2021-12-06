Connor Roberts, affectionately named by some supporters as the ‘Crynant Cafu’ left Swansea City in the last summer transfer window to join Burnley for a reported £2.5million.

Roberts had been with the Swans since he was nine years old, hence being referred to as ‘one of our own’ from Swansea supporters having gone to make 152 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals in the process.

The wing-back, known for his energetic running and attacking prowess, hasn’t quite been able to replicate the same form for Burnley so far this season though.

Roberts has only made one appearance for Burnley to date, with that sole appearance coming in the Carabao Cup against Tottenham Hotspur, and Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been known to respect players who have been with him for some time.

Dyche told Lancs Live: “There is also a little bit of respect here, respect for the players in the way we work over a long period,” but when asked if Roberts would be leaving in the January transfer window, he simply replied “no”.

The rumours regarding Roberts exit surfaced after the wing-back temporarily unfollowed Burnley’s official Twitter page, as well as deleting a Clarets picture and making his Instagram account private, as per Lancs Live.

With the busy festive period coming up, with possible injuries/suspensions or rotation, Roberts is sure to get a chance to feature in the Burnley side and show exactly what he is capable of.

The Welsh international may want to break into the Burnley team sooner rather than later however and get a run of games behind his belt, with Wales featuring in what will be a crucial World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final against Austria next year, and potentially a play-off final against either Scotland or Ukraine to get Wales through to their first World Cup since 1958.