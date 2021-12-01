Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said the club are “open-minded” over a potential recall of Portsmouth loan star Mahlon Romeo.

Mahlon Romeo has been a big hit since linking up with Portsmouth on loan in the summer.

The 26-year-old recently earned high praise from Pompey boss Danny Cowley, with supporters also being vocal in their support of the Millwall loanee amid his recent performances.

However, January could be a nervous month for Pompey, with Millwall boss Gary Rowett failing to rule out a January recall for Romeo.

As quoted by News At Den, Lions boss Rowett has said the club are “open-minded” on Romeo’s immediate future, stating that another club may be able to afford a permanent deal if Portsmouth can’t.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I think it might be an option [to recall], it’s whether we activate it or not.

“Danny has spoken about them not being able to afford to make the deal permanent. Well, maybe another club might be able to afford to make the deal permanent.

“We’re open-minded.

“Like I said before, Mahlon wanted a fresh start, he has spoken quite a lot down there about needing a fresh start. We’re open-minded in January but he’s our player, he’s under contract with us and what I would say is he’s done really well.

“We’ll see what the options are in January.”

In the meantime…

Until the time comes for Millwall to make a decision, Romeo will be remaining focused on Portsmouth’s push for promotion.

Pompey have risen up the table in recent weeks after a poor start to the League One campaign, placing them back amongst the chasing pack for a play-off spot. Cowley’s side currently sit in 9th place and have won their last four league games, winning all but one of their games in November.

Romeo has been a mainstay in the side all season, starring during their strong form of late. Across all competitions, the Antigua and Barbuda international has played 18 times for Portsmouth, chipping in with one assist.