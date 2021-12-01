Middlesbrough forward Duncan Watmore has revealed what he enjoys most about playing under his new manager Chris Wilder, in his post-match interview with BBC Radio Tees Sport.

Middlesbrough managed to get their first win of the Chris Wilder era at the weekend, with their 2-1 away victory at Huddersfield Town.

Their previous two games under the new boss had resulted in a 1-1 draw with Millwall and a 2-1 defeat to Preston North End, both in front of Boro’s home fans at the Riverside Stadium.

Both of their goals in the away win over the Terriers came courtesy of forward Duncan Watmore.

The 27-year-old got his second and third goals of the season at the John Smith’s Stadium, which puts him one goal behind the club’s top scorer for the campaign Matt Crooks, who has four to his name.

He has started all three games under Wilder and looks to be enjoying himself in the adopted 3-5-2 system. Speaking after the game to BBC Radio Tees Sport, he outlined what he enjoys most about playing under the former Sheffield United and Northampton Town manager.

“I really enjoy the energy,” he revealed.

“That is a big part of my game and we’ve got a lot of players who are very energetic. Everyone is willing to work for the team and that’s the most important thing.”

He continued, “we say this a lot, it’s not about the individual, it’s about the team. If everyone puts in the work then the team gets the result.

“Working intensity is a big part of that so it’s something I enjoy.”

Watmore and his strike partner Andraz Sporar look to have become the go-to duo for Boro and will look to continue up top together when they take on Swansea City at home on Saturday afternoon.

The result against Huddersfield took them into the top half of the table into 12th position and a win against the Swans could take them as high as seventh if other results go their way too.