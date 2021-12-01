Burnley have joined Fulham in the race to sign Angers’ Angelo Fulgini.

Reports coming out of Europe (via Inside Futbol) have linked Burnley with Angers midfielder Fulgini.

The 25-year-old has recently been in British headlines after The Sun linked Fulham with an £18million move for the Frenchman.

Fulham see Fulgini as a potential replacement for Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa who looks set to either make his loan move to Napoli permanent, or join up with Crystal Palace.

But now Premier League strugglers Burnley are weighing up a move for Fulgini and it’ll surely come as a blow to Fulham – Sean Dyche’s Burnley currently sit in the relegation places of the Premier League table, but they’ll remain an attractive option for Fulgini who The Sun says is keen to play in England.

Marco Silva’s Fulham meanwhile sit top of the Championship table. They’ve taken 43 points from their opening 20 games of the campaign and have scored an impressive 49 goals along the way.

January then will be a pivotal month for the Whites if they’re to secure an immediate return to the Premier League and Fulgini could be a really keen signing.

Fulham on the up

Burnley have been loitering in the lower ends of the Premier League for the past few seasons and now look as though they could be heading back down into the Football League.

Fulham though, despite having toyed between the Premier League and Championship look to be on a more positive track under Silva and should they achieve promotion then fans will expect a much better showing in the top flight than in recent seasons.

For Fulgini then, Fulham could yet prove the more attractive option. But it’ll surely come down to a question of money, and who could offer the midfielder more in the coming transfer windows.