Birmingham City are not pursuing a winter deal for Hearts’ sought-after star John Souttar, according to reports.

Harry Souttar has his fair share of suitors heading into the January transfer window.

Birmingham City are among the many sides said to be sizing up a move for the Scottish centre-back. Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers, Millwall, Middlesbrough, Luton Town, QPR, Blackpool, Preston North End, Rangers and Celtic are all said to be showing an interest in Souttar.

However, a report from Birmingham Live has now moved to clarify the Blues’ stance on a potential move for the defender.

It is said that Souttar is not a player currently on Birmingham City’s radar ahead of the January transfer window.

Souttar’s situation

A combination of his form and contract situation has seen interest from elsewhere grow for Souttar.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, leaving Hearts at risk of losing him on the cheap in January or for nothing at the end of the campaign. Despite this, the Aberdeen-born ace is not a player Birmingham are pursuing.

The season so far

Robbie Neilson’s side have enjoyed a successful first campaign back in the Scottish Premiership, with Souttar remaining a mainstay in his starting XI so far.

The sought-after defender has played 17 times across all competitions, missing only two league games. In his 13 Scottish Premiership outings, Souttar has helped keep three clean sheets and has chipped in with three goals in the process.