Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said star man Bradley Dack is “not far away” from being ready to make a long-awaited return to action.

Bradley Dack had cemented himself as one of the Championship’s top players before an ACL injury struck in December 2019.

The Blackburn Rovers star then made a comeback a year later, playing 16 Championship games before suffering the same cruel injury once again in March of this year.

Since then, Dack has been back on the road to recovery, and Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has now moved to provide an encouraging update on the playmaker’s recovery.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Mowbray revealed Dack is “not far away from being ready” to make a return.

He was reluctant to give an exact return date but said he hopes the attacking midfielder will be back to full capacity in January. Here’s what Mowbray had to say on the matter:

“He’ll be building up his aerobic capacity with the sports scientists and he’s not far away from being ready. My mentality is to leave the injured players alone with the medical department and let them get on with it.

“I think that it will be another three or four weeks that he is back in the group and taking part in some parts of the sessions.

“We’ll build him up but I don’t like setting targets for injured players because there can be little setbacks along the way.

“However, I would hope, particularly by January, that Bradley will be up and ready, training every day, bringing that energy and personality to training and having an impact on the second half of the season for us.”

“Worth his weight in gold”

Dack will be huge boost to Blackburn Rovers once back to full fitness, so it will be hoped he can return with no setbacks as they bid to mount a push for the top six.

As has been the case previously, Rovers find themselves in and around the chasing pack for the play-offs. In fact, Mowbray’s side sit in 5th after a run of four games undefeated.

However, they will be careful not to get ahead of themselves, given how play-off pushes have fallen by the wayside in recent seasons.

Despite that, the return of Dack will be a hefty boost for all at Ewood Park, so it awaits to be seen if he can make a return in the New Year.