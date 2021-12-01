Stoke City defender Tom Edwards is wanted by loan club New York Red Bulls on a long-term deal, it has emerged.

Edwards was sent out on loan by Stoke City in January, linking up with New York Red Bulls on a temporary deal.

Since then, the 22-year-old has emerged as a mainstay in the starting XI for the MLS club, who are managed by ex-Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber.

Now, American news site Once A Metro has claimed Red Bulls have enquired about keeping Edwards on a long-term basis.

The report cites a source in stating enquiries are being made about keeping the Stoke City loan man beyond the end of his loan spell, so it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out in the run-up to the January transfer window.

What is Edwards’ stance?

Last month, Edwards’ agent Gary Mellor provided insight on the right-sided ace’s stance on his future.

As quoted by Stoke on Trent Live, Mellor said that the Stafford-born ace is looking forward to returning to the Potters once his time in New York comes to an end, insisting he is ready to fight for a place in Michael O’Neill’s side despite his loan club beind “very keen” on a fresh agreement.

With NY Red Bulls keen on a long-term agreement but Edwards looking to fight for a spot at Stoke City, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out over the January window.