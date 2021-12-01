Sheffield Wednesday have sold out their ticket allocation of 2,269 for their clash with Crewe Alexandra later this month.

Heading into the busy festive period, Sheffield Wednesday are a side in fine form.

After a shaky start to life in League One, Darren Moore’s side are now undefeated in 10 League One games. Their form has propelled them back into the fight for promotion, leaving the Owls perched just outside the play-offs in 7th place after 20 games.

The next two games see Wednesday face Hartlepool United in the EFL Trophy and Portsmouth in the league before travelling to Crewe Alexandra on December 11th.

Now, a little over a week out from the trip to the Mornflake Stadium, the number of fans making the journey has been revealed.

As confirmed on Sheffield Wednesday’s official website, the club have sold out their allocation for the tie. 2,269 Wednesdayites will be making the trip to Crewe as they visit the ground for the first time in over 15 years.

Opposite ends of the spectrum

Though there are two games to come before the clash, Wednesday and Crewe are currently at opposite ends of the form table.

As said before, the Owls are riding a 10-game unbeaten streak in the league, while Crewe have won only two games all season. The Railwaymen are langushing at the foot of the League One table and sit seven points away from safety.

On paper, Wednesday will be favourites, and will fancy their chances with the backing of over 2,000 travelling fans – see how they’ve reacted to the news of the sell-out on Twitter below:

