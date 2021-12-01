Preston North End youngster Joe Rodwell-Grant has extended his loan spell with Bamber Bridge, it has been confirmed.

Rodwell-Grant is among the Preston North End youngsters currently out on loan away from Deepdale.

The young forward made the temporary move to Bamber Bridge last month and his initial one-month stay with the club drew to a close last weekend.

However, the Lilywhites have now confirmed that an agreement has been reached to extend Rodwell-Grant’s stay with the Northern Premier League Premier Division side until the start of 2022.

Preston announced the agreement on their official club website on Wednesday, confirming the 19-year-old will remain with Brigg until January 1st 2022. The deal means Rodwell-Grant gets the chance to nail down a spot in Jamie Milligan’s starting XI as he bids to impress away from the Championship club.

He recently scored his first goal for Bamber Bridge, netting in a 4-1 win against Witton Albion on November 20th.

Rodwell-Grant’s game time at Deepdale

Much of the young forward’s game time with Preston North End has come in their academy, though he has appeared in Frankie McAvoy’s first-team plans at times this season.

Rodwell-Grant made his debut for the Lilywhites in their 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Mansfield Town back in August. He came on off the bench to play the final eight minutes.

His Championship debut also came back in August, making a brief substitute appearance in a 3-1 win over Swansea City.