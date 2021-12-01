Nottingham Forest are looking at the possibility of bringing in a right-back from the Premier League to replace the outgoing Djed Spence, according to The Athletic.

Nottingham Forest are already preparing for life without Middlesbrough loanee Djed Spence, after it was revealed the 21-year-old’s loan contract had a recall clause.

New Boro boss Chris Wilder is reportedly prepared to trigger the clause to bring Spence back to the Riverside in January.

This leaves Steve Cooper and Nottingham Forest in a tricky situation and they are already looking towards the winter transfer window as a means of finding a replacement.

According to the report, they have identified and are monitoring a Premier League player. Although he is unnamed for now, names may begin to circulate in the coming weeks.

It is not yet reported whether any pursuit of a player would be in the hopes of securing a permanent deal or a loan deal.

Nottingham Forest News speculate that either Neco Williams at Liverpool or Burnley’s Connor Roberts could be the mystery man, although there are no reports yet to link either of the two with a move to the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest may already have players who can fill the void if Spence does depart however, with Cooper having the likes of Mohamed Drager, Jayden Richardson, and Fin Back already at his disposal.

But whether Spence returns to Boro firstly, and then whether Forest pursue a top flight defender this January remains to be seen.