Sheffield United, Cardiff City, Hull City and Southampton are chasing former Bristol Rovers youngster Miguel Freckleton, according to reports.

Freckleton, an 18-year-old defender, is part of Dave Hockaday’s football programme at South Gloucestershire and Stroud College and is said to be attracting plenty of Football League interest.

As per Bristol Live, Championship trio Sheffield United, Cardiff City and Hull City are alongside Premier League outfit Southampton in the pursuit of Freckleton.

The youngster is said to have spent time on trial with all four clubs having impressed in non-league football with Mangotsfield United.

Once of Bristol Rovers’ academy, Freckleton’s development has caught the eye.

Sheffield United are said to be the frontrunner for his signature, so it will be interesting to see how the battle for his services pans out.

What now?

With Freckleton spending time on trial with all four clubs, it awaits to be seen who lodges the talented defender an offer in a bid to break out from the chasing pack and secure a deal.

It awaits to be seen if any clubs offer the former Bristol Rovers academy player a further trial to take another look before offering a deal, but it may be better to come in with an offer sooner rather than later amid the multi-club chase for his services.

It is added that Bristol Rovers will receive a compensation fee if Freckleton makes a move, giving the Gas a boost ahead of the January window.