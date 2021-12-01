Swansea City boss Russell Martin has moved to heap praise on star man Jamie Paterson, who has recently been linked with West Brom.

Paterson has emerged as a standout player since joining Swansea City on a free transfer in the summer.

The attacking midfielder has managed eight goals and four assists in 20 Championship outings so far, cementing a place in Russell Martin’s starting XI in South Wales.

His performances are said to have attracted interest from elsewhere, too. West Brom are said to be among the top Championship sides eyeing the Swansea City ace.

Now, Paterson has drawn high praise from Swans boss Martin.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Martin praised the 29-year-old for emerging as a leader in the dressing room, stating he is thoroughly enjoying his football. He went on to open up on the “affinity” he has with Swansea City fans already, adding that he is loving life at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Here’s what Martin had to say:

“He feels a real affinity with the club and the supporters already, in terms of how they have taken him on. He is desperate to repay that.

“That is unique, to have such a bond with a group of supporters so early in his time at the club. They see a guy who is giving everything, not just on the ball but without it too. He runs so hard, he is willing to press and to fight.

“He has been fantastic, but he will be the first person to tell you the importance of the people around him.

“He loves being here and it shows on the pitch.”

Paterson’s contract situation

Amid the interest from elsewhere, there has been some uncertainty surrounding Paterson’s future with Swansea City.

He only penned a one-year deal upon his arrival in the summer window, leading to fears that the club could be forced to cash in on the attacker in January or risk losing him for nothing next summer.

However, it has been reported that there is a clause that will trigger a 12-month extension in Paterson’s contract once he reaches a certain amount of appearances, putting some nerves at ease.