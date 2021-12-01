QPR boss Mark Warburton has warned that the club could face a “difficult” January transfer window, stating that the “right players at the right price are few and far between”.

As it stands, QPR can head into the New Year more than happy with their season so far.

Mark Warburton’s side sit in an impressive 3rd place, making up plenty of ground while other sides in and around the play-off picture have faltered somewhat.

The R’s aren’t resting on their laurels though, with Warburton indicating new signings are wanted in January.

However, the boss has now warned that a difficult window is on the horizon for QPR and all other clubs.

As quoted by West London Sport, Warburton said that the January window is a “really difficult time” as they bid to find the right players for the right price, something that the QPR manager says are “few and far between”.

Here’s what he had to say:

“The January window for any club is so, so difficult.

“The right players at the right price are few and far between. It’s a really difficult time.”

January transfer window dilemmas

QPR enjoyed a thoroughly successful summer window, but January will throw up some different dilemmas for the R’s and all other football clubs.

Some players’ price tags will be inflated if their current clubs are reluctant to let them go halfway through the season, putting buying sides at risk of spending more than they would have hoped for the sake of reinforcements.

Not only that, but some players may be available because they’re out of favour. That makes deals easier to do but also means they’ve not been playing, meaning they may need time to get up to full fitness and sharpness rather than having an instant impact.

It will be interesting to see how QPR negotiate the January window, with Warburton keen to bolster his ranks for a promotion push.