Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard watched on from the stands as Coventry City hosted Birmingham City earlier this month, it has emerged.

Ahead of the January transfer window, Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard will be looking to put his recruitment plans in place as he bids to make a mark on the squad at Villa Park.

In his efforts to do so, it has emerged from Coventry Live that the new Villa boss was alongside assistant manager Gary McAllister in watching the Championship clash between Coventry City and Birmingham City last month.

Coventry Live has reported that Gerrard and McAllister are “understood to have taken a watching brief” at the tie.

It isn’t specified who the pair were watching, if anyone, but it will be interesting to see if any Coventry or Birmingham players emerged on Villa’s radar in the run-up to the January transfer window.

Deep pockets

Birmingham Live has reported that Aston Villa are ready to back Gerrard in his first window in charge at Villa Park, so the Sky Blues and the Blues could face a battle to keep players if they emerge on Gerrard’s radar.

Villa have shown a willingness to splash the cash on some of the Championship’s top players before, too.

The likes of Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa and Matty Cash have all jumped up to the Premier League with the Villains after impressing in the second-tier, so it will be interesting to see if they dip into the Championship for more new recruits in January.