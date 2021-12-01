QPR defender Rob Dickie has been in fine form this season, and the 25-year-old has attracted a lot of Premier League interest too.

Dickie started the season in blistering form. He was scoring goals for fun and some sublime ones too, leading to some unwanted Premier League attention at the end of the summer transfer window.

In the build up to January as well, there’s been yet ore reported interest in the defender – here we break down Dickie’s current transfer situation at QPR…

Which clubs have been linked with Dickie so far this season?

Back in August, both Leeds United and Wolves were linked with the centre-back – Burnley were also mentioned. Since, West Ham have supposedly taken an interest ahead of the January transfer window.

Has there been a price tag mentioned?

No recent price tag has been mentioned for Dickie. QPR though paid Oxford United approximately £1.8million for the Englishman ahead of last season though, signing him on a long-term contract.

Transfermarkt currently value Dickie at £2.7million, but expect QPR to command a much higher fee than that should there be serious interest in Dickie in January.

What has QPR boss Mark Warburton said about Dickie’s situation?

Warburton isn’t shy when to comes to playing down transfer rumours. When asked about Dickie’s Premier League links last summer, at a time when Seny Dieng was also reported to be attracting outside interest, the QPR boss told Brent & Kilburn Times:

“I’m reading some bizarre stories apparently about my players being close to finalising deals to Premier League clubs – apparently, six of my players are leaving.

“Wolves, Leeds, Newcastle United, they’re all linked at prices that are laughable. I’ve never read so much bull in my life.”

Dickie is certainly worthy of his Premier League links. But with PR looking good to challenge for promotion this season, it seems unlikely that the club would be open to offers for their key players in January and also that Dickie would want to leave a club in QPR’s position.

Up next for the R’s is a home game v Stoke City this weekend.