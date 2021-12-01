Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho has established himself as one of the brightest talents in the EFL, but the 19-year-old could face a contested January.

Carvalho burst into the scene towards the end of the last Premier League season. And he carried on his form into this campaign having scored four goals in his 10 Championship appearance so far, but the Englishman is out of contract at the end of this campaign.

He’s rejected multiple contract offers from the club and looks as though he could be on the move in the near future – here we break down Carvalho’s Fulham transfer situation…

Which clubs have been linked with Carvalho so far?

Several of Europe’s top clubs have so far been linked with Carvalho – both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked, with more recent links to both Chelsea and Liverpool emerging.

Has there been a price tag mentioned?

No price tag has been mentioned, but given his contract situation and also his age it could mean that Carvalho won’t cost as much as some of Europe’s other top talents.

Transfermarkt currently value the Fulham man at £1.15million.

What has Marco Silva said about Carvalho’s Fulham future?

Fulham boss Marco Silva has not been afraid to have his say on Carvalho’s future at the club. He told West London Sport earlier in the campaign: