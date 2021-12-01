What is Fabio Carvalho’s current transfer situation at Fulham amid Chelsea, Liverpool links?
Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho has established himself as one of the brightest talents in the EFL, but the 19-year-old could face a contested January.
Carvalho burst into the scene towards the end of the last Premier League season. And he carried on his form into this campaign having scored four goals in his 10 Championship appearance so far, but the Englishman is out of contract at the end of this campaign.
He’s rejected multiple contract offers from the club and looks as though he could be on the move in the near future – here we break down Carvalho’s Fulham transfer situation…
Which clubs have been linked with Carvalho so far?
Several of Europe’s top clubs have so far been linked with Carvalho – both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been linked, with more recent links to both Chelsea and Liverpool emerging.
Has there been a price tag mentioned?
No price tag has been mentioned, but given his contract situation and also his age it could mean that Carvalho won’t cost as much as some of Europe’s other top talents.
Transfermarkt currently value the Fulham man at £1.15million.
What has Marco Silva said about Carvalho’s Fulham future?
Fulham boss Marco Silva has not been afraid to have his say on Carvalho’s future at the club. He told West London Sport earlier in the campaign:
“I’d like to see a talent like Fabio’s with calmness, and not with these rumours around a 19-year-old, because that’s not helpful for him, for sure.
“We have so many examples of this type of thing that happen in the wrong way, and players that disappear.”
“I would not like to see more months and months until the end of the season. But it’s not something that’s in our hands, and not just Fabio’s, but somebody getting behind him, and I can’t control it.
“I (hope) people who are advising him don’t want to get just one shot; one contract and that will be the career of the player.
“He knows my position for him, not just for the club, but as a football player, and now I’m focused on him on the pitch, because the other things I cannot control.”
Carvalho seems to have the world at his feet. He’s shown in his Championship appearances this season that he’s definitely one of the best up and coming talents, arguably in the country, and Fulham will no doubt be desperate for him to extend his stay at the club.
But for the player, having names such as Real Madrid and Barca, and Liverpool and Chelsea being linked will obviously be appealing and should Fulham not be able to agree a new deal, a January sale might then become their best option.