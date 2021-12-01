Middlesbrough ‘could be tempted’ to activate the recall clause in Lewis Wing’s loan contract at Sheffield Wednesday, according to The Star.

Middlesbrough have already recalled Nathan Wood from his loan at Hibs, whilst they look increasingly likely to recall Nottingham Forest loanee Djed Spence. Both players would then be in contention to feature for the Teessiders from January onwards.

One other player out on loan from the Riverside is Lewis Wing with the midfielder at Sheffield Wednesday for the season.

But with new Boro boss Chris Wilder in charge, he is casting his eye over all players at his disposal, whether that’s within his current crop or out on loan elsewhere.

The report states that the player does have a recall clause in his loan contract and Wilder ‘could be tempted to activate that clause in order to take a closer look at Wing and further refresh his squad’.

If Wing was to return to Middlesbrough he would be in direct competition with the likes of Jonny Howson, Marcus Tavernier, Matt Crooks, and Martin Payero.

He was shipped out to Hillsborough in the summer due to being down the pecking order and not being guaranteed playing time. But that was under previous boss Neil Warnock, whilst Sam Morsy also departed after Wing’s loan was confirmed, freeing up a space in midfield.

At Sheffield Wednesday he is competing with Massimo Luongo, George Byers, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and playing time is no means guaranteed at his loan club either.

It remains to be seen whether Wing is in Wilder’s plans, but it could certainly come to fruition if the Boro boss sees fit. However, Wing has previously expressed a desire to stay at Wednesday and so the player may not wish to return to his parent club, if he has a say in the matter.