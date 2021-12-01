Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter has been a standout player for the Tigers once again, with links to a number of Premier League clubs emerging this season.

Lewis-Potter, 20, has scored four goals and assisted three in his 20 Championship outings this season. The youngster has become a pivotal player for Grant McCann’s side, who’ve turned around their turgid start to the campaign with four-straight wins in the league.

They now sit in 19th-place of the Championship table but Lewis-Potter could still attract some unwanted attention in January – here we break down the youngster’s transfer situation at the club…

Which clubs have been linked with Lewis-Potter so far?

Lewis-Potter has been linked with three Premier League clubs so far this season, in Brentford, West Ham and Southampton.

Brentford were linked towards the start of the season when reports said the Bees were keen on the attacker, with reports then crediting West Ham with an interest and the The Sun claiming that Southampton were also interested – West HAm were said to be weighing up a January move for the youngster, having previously raided Hull City for Jarrod Bowen.

Have Hull City placed a price tag on him?

After previously receiving and rejecting a supposed £8million bid for Lewis-Potter in the summer, reports have since claimed that the club want a fee closer to £12million for the starlet.

What has McCann said about Lewis-Potter’s future?

Speaking to Hull Live earlier this month, McCann had this to say on Lewis-Potter’s future at Hull City:

“We feel that he’s learning and developing here, and the last thing Keano probably needed at the present time in his career was to go somewhere and not play football.

“He’s playing every single week in the Championship, he’s getting better all the time.”

Lewis-Potter then could face a potential exciting January transfer window. He’ll no doubt be focused on the task at hand at Hull right now but at the same time, a lucrative offer from any of Brentford, Southampton or West Ham could prove attractive for both player and club.

He’s certainly showing the potential to go on and eventually play in the top flight, but the Hull officials may be keen on keeping Lewis-Potter for the remainder of this season at least, as they look to avoid an immediate relegation into League One.