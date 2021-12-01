West Brom and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone looks to be on the verge of leaving The Hawthorns.

The 28-year-old looks poised to leave West Brom in the near future. His side currently sit in 4th-place of the Championship table after a run of one win in heir last six league outings, with manager Valerien Ismael coming under scrutiny of late.

Here, we break down Johnstone’s current transfer situation at West Brom…

Which clubs have been linked with Johnstone?

This season, Johnstone has been linked with a host of top flight clubs. Those include Spurs, West Ham, Southampton and Newcastle United too.

Recently though, it seems like West Ham, Southampton and Newcastle United are the clubs most keen, with recent reports backing all three of those clubs with a transfer interest.

What is West Brom’s price tag for Johnstone?

Given that Johnstone is out of contract at the end of this season, West Brom find themselves in a difficult position.

Reports last month suggests that the Baggies are ‘resigned’ to losing Johnstone on a free next summer, determined to keep him in their bid to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

But a contrasting report from Daily Mail last month claimed that an offer of £10million in the upcoming January transfer window could tempt West Brom into selling – West Ham had a £10million bid rejected for Johnstone in the summer.

What is Johnstone’s reported salary at West Brom?

According to SalarySport, Johnstone’s current salary at West Brom is £18,000-a-week.

West Brom and Ismael have endured a tough campaign so far, and losing Johnstone in January or indeed next summer would make things a lot harder for them.

He’s once again proving to be a really reliable goalkeeper for the club ad he deserves to be playing in the top flight – which club that might be with though remains the pressing question here.