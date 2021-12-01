Newcastle United are the latest team to be linked with Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz.

Brereton Diaz, 22, has been in fine form for club and country this season.

The attacker has 16 goals in 20 Championship outings for Blackburn Rovers in the Championship and has also netted a handful of goals for his national side Chile in both side Copa America and World Cup qualification campaigns.

But the striker is now attracting a lot of attention in the build u to January, and here we break down his current transfer situation…

Who’s been linked with Brereton Diaz so far?

A recent report from Eurosport claims that Newcastle United have scouted Brereton Diaz ahead of a potential January transfer swoop.

But Brereton Diaz has a long-term admirer in La Liga giants Sevilla. The Sun last week revealed that the Spanish club are ‘leading the race; to sign the striker, with the likes of Burnley, Southampton and Leeds United now also in the running.

Is there a reported price tag?

The Sun reports that Blackburn Rovers want around £20million for Brereton Diaz – he’s out of contract next summer and so Rovers could well be forced into a January sale to avoid losing him on a free next summer.

What is Brereton Diaz’s reported salary?

According to SalarySport, Brereton Diaz currently earns £6,500-a-week at Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn found themselves in a similar situation with last season’s star striker Adam Armstrong. He’s now at Southampton, but Rovers were somewhat backed into a corner because of his contract situation and once again, Tony Mowbray’s side find themselves in a difficult position.

They’ve emerged as genuine top-six contenders this season and so losing Brereton Diaz midway through the campaign would be a huge blow, but at the same time, it’d be an equal blow to lose him on a free.