Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is ‘now planning to trigger’ the recall clause in Djed Spence’s loan contract in order for him to return in January, according to The Daily Mirror (via The Nottingham Post).

Middlesbrough were rumoured to be considering recalling the 21-year-old right-back from Nottingham Forest, after it emerged a recall clause was included within the terms of the loan deal.

Given Boro are short in numbers in defence and are now adopting a 3-5-2 formation under new boss Wilder, Spence’s recall looks a promising proposition.

Injuries to right-backs Lee Peltier and Darnell Fisher, and with Anfernee Dijksteel also just having returned from being out on the treatment table, Wilder doesn’t have too many solid options at his disposal to play as a right wing-back.

Winger Isaiah Jones has played as the right wing-back in Boro’s three fixtures under Wilder so far, but the experienced manager will want someone who is more of a natural in that position.

Even Dijksteel, who is naturally a right-back anyway, was used as a right centre-back upon returning at the weekend in the win over Huddersfield.

Spence left the Riverside in the summer to join Forest and has impressed under Steve Cooper this season. It is a huge blow for Cooper’s side, who are improving after a slow start to the season under Chris Hughton.

His fine form has caught the eye of Wilder, who is ‘aware’ of his solid performances. The Boro boss had even been to scout the versatile defender prior to being announced as manager for the North-East club, whilst he was being lined up to replace Neil Warnock.