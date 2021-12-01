QPR and West Brom have joined the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur winger Dilan Markanday.

The Championship duo have been credited with an interest in the youngster along with Celtic, Rangers and Bournemouth by the Evening Standard.

Markanday, 20, is a man in-demand going into the January transfer window.

Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 30.11.21, 17.18) reported last night that Nottingham Forest and Stoke City are keen.

Uncertain contract situation

Markanday is out of contract at the end of the season and clubs are monitoring his situation this winter.

The youngster has caught the eye playing for Spurs’ Under-23s so far this season and has chipped in with 11 goals in 12 games.

Academy graduate

He is a product of Tottenham’s academy and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years.

The Premier League side handed him a contract last year but that deal expires next summer.

Markanday has played once for their senior side so far in his career and that came a couple of months ago against Vitesse.

Where next?

It will be interesting to see where he ends up going if he leaves Spurs.

Antonio Conte’s side appear to face a battle to keep hold of him and the attacker has plenty of options.

QPR and West Brom are both fighting for promotion to the Premier League this term and may have to tussle over this signing as well.