Charlton Athletic caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson says Mason Burstow went off with cramp yesterday.

Charlton Athletic substituted the youngster off in the second-half during their win over Aston Villa.

The Addicks have progressed into the next round of the Papa John’s Trophy after their 2-1 win.

Burstow, 18, impressed again for the London club and scored the opening goal of the game.

Jayden Stockley then added the second from the penalty spot. Aston Villa managed to pull one back but the host held out for the win.

‘Cramp’…

Burstow went down before he went off but Jackson has highlighted what happened, as per the club’s Twitter account:

“I think it was just a little bit of cramp. He got it after 50 minutes at Leyton Orient and he got after 60 minutes today so he’s getting better! Maybe it will be 70 minutes in his next one.

“That can happen with young lads in these types of occasions. We’re asking our front men to press and press, they do a lot of running. He’s got great movement.”

Promising talent

Burstow is a product of the Charlton academy and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

The teenager was handed his first professional contract over the summer and has been in and around the first-team picture so far this season.

He has now scored three goals in six appearances in all competitions and is quickly becoming a popular figure at the Valley.

What next?

The Addicks are back in action this Friday and face National League North side Gateshead away in the FA Cup.

Their next league game is against Ipswich Town at home next Tuesday.