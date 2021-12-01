Jacob Butterfield is back training with his former club Barnsley.

The experienced midfielder is keeping up his fitness levels with the Tykes’ Under-23s, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Butterfield, 31, is a free agent having last played in Australia for Melbourne Victory.

He is now back in England and is hoping to earn a deal somewhere.

What now?

League One side Doncaster Rovers had a look at him on trial over the summer, as per the Doncaster Free Press, but decided not to hand him an offer in the end.

Butterfield is now back with his old club Barnsley to train and has said:

“I just want to give myself the best chance to hit the ground running when I do get a new club. I have been working hard in the gym but to be training properly and playing football is the best way to get yourself ready to play.

“I came back from Australia a bit late in the transfer window and didn’t get a club for whatever reason which was disappointing and frustrating.

“I am only 31 and I’ve still got years left in the tank. I just want to play and I have an open mind to whatever that is.”

Familiar face

The experienced midfielder joined Barnsley as a youngster from Manchester United in 2007 and went on to become a regular at Oakwell.

He played 100 times for the Yorkshire club before embarking on spells at Norwich City, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town.

Recent spells

Derby County snapped him up in 2015 and he spent three years on the books at Pride Park, making 89 appearances in all competitions.

Butterfield has since had stints at Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City, Luton Town and Melbourne and is now keen to return to the Football League.