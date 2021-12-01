Derby County skipper Tom Lawrence has been linked with a move away in January – here we look at the latest regarding his Rams future.

Lawrence, 27, was last month linked with a move away from Derby County. A report from Daily Mail claimed that the Rams are looking to offload Lawrence in the January transfer window amid their financial struggles, with a number of Championship clubs said to be looking at the Welshman.

Those clubs included West Brom, Bournemouth, Stoke City and Swansea City.

So what’s the latest regarding Lawrence’s Derby County future?

Little has been reported since. But Derby County’s situation remains relatively the same and so a January sale of their supposed highest-earning player still looks a real possibility.

He remains out of contract at the end of this season and Derby County still look on course for relegation into League One.

What has Lawrence said about his future?

Speaking to Derbyshire Live recently about the transfer speculation surrounding him, Lawrence had this to say:

“For me to leave in January it would have to be for the benefit of the club, and for me, otherwise there would be no point in me leaving.

“I want to see the season out here, but I don’t know what can happen in the future.

“I am out of contract and so are many other lads here, so we are all kind of not knowing what is going to go on.

“Obviously all the lads want to sort their future out but we are in the position we are in, we all knew we were going to be in the last year of our contracts but we have to do a professional job and keeping putting in performances, like we have been doing.”

Swansea City boss breaks silence

Swansea City manager Russell Martin broke his silence on the links last month. So far he’s the only linked manager to do so, and he told Wales Online:

“I had a text asking about him last night. I’ve not had one conversation about him at all with anyone. So I don’t know where that’s come from.

“Maybe someone behind the scenes has mentioned it, but I’m pretty sure I would have heard about it if it had come up.

“He’s a good player, but it’s not a name that’s been discussed with me.”

For Lawrence then, and likely many other Derby County players, what January will hold remains anyone’s guess.

It’d be a shame for Derby to lose Lawrence on a free next summer but just as much of a shame to lose him midway through the season – he’s arguably been their best and most consistent performer so far, and selling him would all but confirm their inevitable relegation into League One.

Up next for the Rams is a trip to Bristol City this weekend.