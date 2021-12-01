Swansea City’s Jay Fulton is ‘certain’ to leave the club in January, claims a report from Swansea Independent.

Fulton, 27, has been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest (The Sun on Sunday, 19.09).

The Swansea City midfielder has been exiled by Russell Martin this season and now a report from Swansea Independent says that Martin has told Fulton he’s not in his plans going forward, and that the Scot is ‘certain’ to leave the club in the New Year.

Fulton exile

For the three seasons before this and of course in Cooper’s two campaigns at the Swansea City helm, Fulton was a favoured name in the Championship.

Last time round he featured 43 times in the Championship, scoring three and assisting two as the Swans reached the play-off final.

But he’s made just four league appearances since Martin’s arrival in the summer and now Fulton looks set to be on the brink of leaving the club, after joining way back in the 2013/14 campaign.

At 27 though, Fulton still has plenty of footballing years ahead of him and he’ll surely be raring for a new oppurtunity in January after spending the first half of this season out of action.

Nottingham Forest would be a keen move and a reunion with Cooper could be exactly what the midfielder needs to get back on a positive note.

Up next for Forest is a home game v Peterborough United this weekend.