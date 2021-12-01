Wigan Athletic are through to the next round of the Papa John’s Trophy after seeing off Accrington Stanley last night.

The game finished 1-1 before the Latics won on penalties.

Harry Pell opened the scoring for Accrington on 18 minutes before Stephen Humphrys levelled for the visitors in the second-half.

Wigan brought on youngster Baba Adeeko during the game and his performance went down very well with their fans.

The midfielder has been catching the eye playing for their Under-23s and was handed a chance by Leam Richardson yesterday.

Read: Wigan Athletic linked with Dundee United midfielder

He has already made a couple of first-team appearances so far this season in the cup and has further enhanced his reputation now.

The teenager has risen up through the youth ranks of the North West club and looks poised for a bright future.

Wigan fans will be pleased to know he signed a contract over the summer.

Here is how their fans reacted to Adeeko’s performance against Accrington last night-

Adeeko is a baller #wafc — Danny Cooper (Top 0.1% OnlyDans) (@DannyBuble) November 30, 2021

Adeeko gonna be some player #wafc — Jamie Leigh (@Leighjamie23) November 30, 2021

Baba Adeeko has been fantastic since he came on #wafc — Gareth Evans (@MrE_Maths) November 30, 2021

Adeeko looks a right player doesn’t he👀 #wafc — Ella (@ella_jade_) November 30, 2021

Adeeko was unreal tn would love to see him play more #wafc — Loui McCormac (@MccormacLoui) November 30, 2021

Adeeko is some player👏🏻👏🏻#wafc — Finn Reynolds (@FinnReynolds7) November 30, 2021

Adeeko and kerr unreal , glad humphrys bagged #wafc — • (@J9ARNER) November 30, 2021